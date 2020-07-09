Student Loan Free: The Story Of Entrepreneur Couple Jaquon Brownridge & Ciearra Brownridge Successfully Running Multiple Ventures Amid The Pandemic

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / There is no denying the fact that the art of entrepreneurship is not everyone's cup of tea. Having said that, it is also true that one does not need to necessarily have fancy business degrees to pursue entrepreneurship. Individuals with sheer passion and basic business sense are actually running successful ventures. One such example is entrepreneur couple Jaquon Brownridge and Ciearra Brownridge.

Jaquon and Ciearra have been together since the age of 14. Today, they are a happily married young couple and a dynamic entrepreneur duo. They have been running multiple successful ventures over the last few years, and interestingly, their businesses have been doing well even amid the existing pandemic. The reason behind that being, the authentic and relatable propositions they offer.

Student Loan Free

The most recent and heavily successful business that Jaquon and Ciearra are running is 'Student Loan Free'. Millions of students across the world apply for student loans every year. The truth of the matter is, securing student loans can be an extremely complex and tedious process. In fact, not every student loan application is actually sanctioned. Moreover, if not handled properly, these loans can end up being a heavy burden for students and their families. Through Student Loan Free, Jaquon and Ciearra offer document preparation services for student loan consolidation. The company aims to educate and assist applicants through the complex student loan application & forgiveness programs by preparing their documents in a proper and organized manner. All in all, Student Loan Free offers end-to-end solutions in regard to - Loan Consolidation, repayment plans, and student loan forgiveness. The company has amassed hundreds of positive reviews over time, and that is a testimony to the quality of its services.

Other Ventures

Apart from Student Loan Free, Jaquon and Ciearra own and run other successful ventures as well. These include - League Clothing Line and Signature Lash Bar. While the former is a typical clothing line with a wide product line, the later is an online health and beauty shop. Similar to Student Loan Free, these ventures have also been embraced by consumers.

A Word With Jaquon Brownridge

When asked about the secret sauce behind his success, Jaquon explained, 'I believe, all our businesses offer actual solutions. If you consider Student Loan Free, it is actually a huge problem that millions of students every year. Even amid the pandemic, people are registering for further studies and for that they are in need of financial help in the form of loans. Unfortunately, the process of a loan application, repayment, etc. are too complex for a common person to understand. So we have built our business around that genuine problem. And this, I think is the main reason why we have been able to succeed. Also, Ciearra has been extremely focussed and dedicated to all our businesses, each of which offers very relatable solutions. Her dynamic leadership is the driving force behind our businesses.'

Summing Up

It is fair to say that this dynamic duo has successfully tapped into various business genres. The fact that they have built these businesses from scratch is extremely commendable. This, in fact, makes them a great example of the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Jaquon and Ciearra are both very active on social media - which is one of their major business channels. They have a wide follower base with more than 30K and 23K followers on Instagram respectively.

Important Links

Website:http://studentloanfreeedu.org/

Jaquon Brownridge Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatleaguedude/

Ciearra Brownridge Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/therealciearra/

Interview- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugwTws8F6jQ&app=desktop



Media Contact Information

Name: Jaquon Brownridge

Company: Student Loan Free

Email:Jaquonbrownridge@hotmail.com

Website: http://studentloanfreeedu.org/

Contact Number: 929-371-8550

SOURCE: Student Loan Free

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596901/The-Story-Of-Entrepreneur-Couple-Jaquon-Brownridge-Ciearra-Brownridge-Successfully-Running-Multiple-Ventures-Amid-The-Pandemic