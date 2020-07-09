Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company's capital and the total number of voting rights in June 30, 2020, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers".

Number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights * Number of voting rights ** 6,023,892 8,308,119 7,927,988

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005439/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group