Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1840183 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 74721 EQS News ID: 1090429 End of Announcement EQS News Service

