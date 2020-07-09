The global robotic flexible washer market is expected to grow by USD 197.91 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4%.

The market is driven by the growth in industrial robotics. In addition, developments in R&D are anticipated to boost the growth of the robotic flexible washer market.

Globally, the industrial robotics market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing deployment of robots in various end-user applications. Regions such as Europe and North America have a high level of industrialization, which is increasing the adoption of industrial robots for various functions in discrete and process industries. Similarly, regions such as South America and Africa are gradually emerging as manufacturing hubs. Moreover, the availability of affordable land, raw materials, and labor are encouraging several players to set up their operations in these regions. These factors are influencing the growth of the industrial robotics market, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global robotic flexible washer market.

Major Five Robotic Flexible Washer Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers a series of flexible washers including FlexWasher W30, W40, and W50.

Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG

Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Home Garden and Professional. The company offers a wide range of washers such as K 7 Premium Full Control Plus, K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home, K 7 Compact Home, K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home, K 3 Premium Full Control, and others.

Briggs Stratton Corp.

Briggs Stratton Corp. operates its business through segments such as Engines and Products. The company offers a wide range of washers such as 1700 MAX PSI 1.3 MAX GPM, 1800 MAX PSI 1.3 MAX GPM, 2200 MAX PSI 1.9 MAX GPM, and 3000 MAX PSI 2.7 MAX GPM including others.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, and Financial services. The company offers a wide range of washer products and accessories such as Hand Carry Pressure Washer (HR-1400E), Cold Water Pressure Washer with Honda Engine (HR-2620GHV), Cold Water Pressure Washer with OHV Engine (HR-2620GMV), and others.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Domestic and International. The company offers a wide range of washers such as Speedwash 2900PSI Pressure Washer System, OneWash Pressure Washer with PowerDial Gun, Speedwash 3200PSI Pressure Washer System, and others.

Robotic Flexible Washer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Auto component manufacturing

Heavy machinery and metal working

Aerospace and defense

Robotic Flexible Washer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

