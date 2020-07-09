Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 122.4927 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4903954 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 74728 EQS News ID: 1090443 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)