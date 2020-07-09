Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces that it has signed an extension to its partnership contract with GCC, one of the top ten companies in the construction and public works sector, to develop effective low-carbon buildings.

Within the framework of the collaboration protocol signed in September 2019, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and GCC spent a number of months undertaking specific technical tests, such as the pouring of concrete sheets under low temperature conditions. Together, the two companies have thus developed concrete formulations based on H-UKR technology, a binder perfected and developed by Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies that has a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. These operations were a total success, and will now allow the two partners to work on projects, notably without altering traditional techniques, while substantially reducing the carbon level of the resulting buildings.

In light of this collaboration, GCC has pledged to order ready-mix concrete over the coming three years, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2021.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The signing of this contract concretizes the value of the discussions we have had with GCC and the work accomplished by the teams on the ground over the last few months. We have tested and developed various formulations of our cements in order to obtain a cement with a technical quality enabling low-carbon buildings to be developed. Being able to achieve these successes despite the difficult conditions in recent months represents genuine added value. The extension of this experimentation protocol signed in 2019 thus validates our joint work, and will enable GCC to use our low-carbon cement for construction projects from next year. We are delighted to have, among our partners, a company such as GCC commit itself in this way. Together, we will be able to contribute to decarbonizing the construction sector

Jacques Marcel, Chairman and CEO of GCC,adds: "This partnership is perfectly in line with our model and our ambition of being the preference mid-sized company by relying on a mastery of our know-how and being committed to a sustainable society. It enables us to provide a response to carbon emission-cutting issues and to align ourselves with users' wishes. GCC is thus establishing itself as an innovative player by forging various types of industrial partnerships. We are therefore very proud of this collaboration and, at the USH 2020 social union for housing conference, will be in a position to announce the first low-carbon concrete operation with a leading player

Financial schedule:

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Group GCC

The Group comprises branches and subsidiaries, an organization that allows it to combine local knowledge, technical expertise and a good understanding of client expectations. With its 45 operating entities throughout France, in Switzerland, in Morocco and in Côte d'Ivoire, GCC has close to 2,600 employees. Over the last 20 years, this independent group has managed to become one of the 10 leading Construction and Public Works companies thanks to its organization based on the commitment and autonomy of its senior executives. With 2019 projected revenue of a billion euros, GCC is a solid, adventurous and enthusiastic group whose growth momentum is based on connections and people.

www.gcc-groupe.com and on https://fr.linkedin.com/company/groupe-gcc

