Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 196.3057 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12665319 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 74734 EQS News ID: 1090455 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2020 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)