Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2020 / 18:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.1282 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 74898 EQS News ID: 1090797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2020 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)