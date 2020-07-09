Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005783/en/

Understanding the Key Benefits of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market trends are favourable for biopharmaeutical manufacturers globally. With targeted therapies, and the globalization of pharmaceutical commercialization, there are a host of growth opportunities for manufacturers. Due to this, there has been a large rise in the quantities of commercial and clinical drugs being shipped across the globe. This in turn means the stakes and costs for effective biopharmaceutical cold-chain packaging is higher than usual. This article details macro-trends and key takeaways in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging that manufacturers must consider, as stated by pharma industry experts.

Request a free proposal from our industry experts for detailed insights into the changing demands of the pharmaceutical industry, and to further understand the role and benefits of biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging.

"Rising demand for targeted therapies and the globalization of specialty pharmaceutical commercialization are creating a host of growth opportunities for manufacturers. This necessitates global manufacturers in the biopharmaceutical sector to keep abreast of the advances in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging technology," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging is of utmost importance, as manufacturers aim towards identifying new innovations. Some potential benefits of pharma cold chain packaging are listed below:

Better temperature control measures during storage and transportation

Longer temperature control durations with lighter materials

Efficient drug shipment which allows for an increase in clinical trials

To learn more about these macro-trends and key benefits, Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. Get in touch with an industry expert to know more about how you can overcome key business challenges by leveraging our custom market intelligence.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005783/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us