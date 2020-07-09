MCG Finances $51.5M Construction Loan for Luxury Manhattan Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Leading commercial lender MCG has completed the financing of a $51.5M construction loan for a new Manhattan development. The project will construct a development consisting of two luxury apartment towers on New York's upper west side on land that is being converted from a parking lot.

"We are proud to be part of making this development happen and look forward to seeing the property's transformation" said Stan Bril, founder and CEO of MCG. The development is one of several large construction projects that MCG has recently financed.

MCG is a commercial lender that funds construction, commercial mortgages, bridge financing, and business financing products. MCG is dedicated to helping those in need of real estate loans to get the assistance they need. Led by founder and CEO, Stan Bril, the firm excels from their founder's experience in finance and real estate. Through Bril's vision, the company has focused on providing structured, non-conforming loans that allow investors to finish projects and keep up with the demands of their business. With their innovative lending products, the company has brought a new sense of creativity to the lending market that helps facilitate growth and profitability. This private commercial lending institution has been providing quality loans since its inception in 2009.

