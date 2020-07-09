The global digital content market size is expected to grow by USD 519.83 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005558/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Content Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The use of smart connected devices has enabled people to access online content across various devices. This has led to higher demand for digital content as it offers the flexibility of place and time. Innovations in devices have further led to higher demand for digital content platforms. This has increased data traffic, and the variety of content consumed online. Today digital content includes content that is produced for commercial purposes and tailored to users' preferences. Such content is developed based on data collected from smart devices. These factors will drive the demand for digital content, and the market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44163

As per Technavio, the high utilization of social media will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Digital Content Market: Increasing Utilization of Social Media

The high utilization of social media is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global digital content market. Social media has become a major source of data for many organizations because of their ability to provide instant feedback through blogs and social networking sites. Content developers and advertisers are tapping social computing tools for branding, marketing, broad-based knowledge management initiatives, and recruitment, which will drive cost-efficient collaborations across the global workforce. By registering on social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook, vendors explore new platforms to market their latest services, products, and solutions to gain public feedback and opinions. The increased importance of sentiment analysis and the advances in text analytics are also encouraging organizations to include social media in their business processes.

"Factors such as the growing popularity of 360-degree content, and the proliferation of mobile apps will have a significant impact on the growth of the digital content market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Content Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital content market by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), device (mobile and non-mobile), and type (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content).

The APAC region led the digital content market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising disposable income, and the growing consumption of online content.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005558/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/