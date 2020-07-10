

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in eight straight sessions, accelerating more than 390 points or 12 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,450-point plateau and it's predicted to be stuck in neutral on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing fears of another coronavirus wave. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher again on Thursday following gains from the properties and oil and insurance companies, while the financials were down on profit taking.



For the day, the index jumped 47.15 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 3,450.59 after trading between 3,393.64 and 3,456.97. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 29.33 points or 2.70 percent to end at 2257.95.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 1.65 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.31 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.83 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 1.46 percent, China Life Insurance skyrocketed 7.26 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.27 percent, PetroChina climbed 1.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.48 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 1.13 percent, Gemdale rose 0.06 percent, Poly Developments spiked 1.91 percent and China Vanke gained 0.72 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks spend most of Thursday in the red, although the NASDAQ managed to pull itself into positive territory.



The Dow tumbled 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 1.39 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 55.25 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,547.75 and the S&P 500 fell 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to close at 3,152.05.



The weakness on Wall Street came after more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever by a country in a single day. That triggered fears that a re-imposition of lockdown measures will significantly weaken economic recovery chances.



In economic news, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.



Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August sank $1.28 or 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.



