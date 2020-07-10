Technavio has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 162.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. What was the value of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 231.04 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 393.24 million by 2024.

2. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of over 11%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

3. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Growth in construction projects in North America is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Conservation Labs Inc., Loop Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

5. Which region is expected to hold the largest market share in the market?

A. The US

6. What is the major market driver for smart home water sensor and controller market in North America?

A. Advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers is a major growth factor for the market.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in construction projects in North America has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America is segmented as below:

Technology Wi-Fi Others

Geographic Landscape US Canada Mexico



Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America report covers the following areas:

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America Size

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America Trends

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home water sensor and controller market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home water sensor and controller market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home water sensor and controller market vendors in North America

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wi-Fi technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other technologies Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canada Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mexico Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Conservation Labs Inc.

Loop Labs Inc.

Moen Inc.

OVAL Digital Inc.

Phyn LLC

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Roost Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Waxman Industries Inc.

Winland Electronics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

