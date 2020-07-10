

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nkarta, Inc. announced the pricing of initial public offering of 14 million common shares at $18.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2020.



The company has originally filed to sell 10.0 million shares at a range of $14 to $16 share. On July 9, the company raised the proposed offer shares to 13 million shares at the expected price of between $16.00 and $17.00 per share.



Nkarta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.1 million common shares at initial public offering price.



Nkarta sees offering total gross proceeds of approximately $252.0 million, before expenses. The company expects its shares to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 10, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'NKTX.'



Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Mizuho Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



