Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures' Nature's Exclusive Acquires 102,844 Customers Through Q2 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is excited to announce that its US based Nature's Exclusive brand ("Nature's Exclusive" or the "brand") acquired 102,844 new customers during the six month period ending June 30, 2020. Total new customers acquired during the reported period represents an all-time high for new customers within any given six-month period for the brand.

This record number of customers acquired can be attributed to the Company's increased marketing efforts of its Nature's Exclusive brand, as well as a successful scaling of the Company's supply chain, and its ability to respond to market demand in the midst of a global pandemic through the introduction of new and relevant products.

Commenting on new records being set by the Company, Ryan Hoggan, CEO stated, "With 2020 presenting so many uncertainties, including on a global economic front, I am very pleased with the Company's 2020 performance to date. Mota, and its Nature's Exclusive brand are illustrating their resilience and relevance. In the first half of this year, not only have we reached a record number of new customers, at over 100,000, we also reached and released record sales revenues of $5.1 million, for the month of May, alone. With these reassuring indicators that Mota and Nature's Exclusive are establishing brand recognition and demand, we are increasingly confident that continued focus on growth in the US and expansion in Europe will prove successful and continue to create value for our shareholders and stakeholders, alike."

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established natural health products and eCommerce technology company focusing on the CBD and psychedelic medicine sectors. The company has a strong presence in both North America and Europe. In the United States, Mota Ventures offers a CBD hemp-oil product line derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, the company's Verrian operations is currently conducting clinical studies utilizing proprietary products for the treatment of opiate addiction. The highly skilled Verrian team also manages Mota Ventures' 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany. In addition, Mota Ventures' Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The company is also seeking to acquire additional revenue-producing natural health product brands and operations in both Europe and North America with the goal of establishing an international distribution network utilizing its eCommerce technology platform.

