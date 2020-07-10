AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 09/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.7586 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9412944 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 74917 EQS News ID: 1090973 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2020 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)