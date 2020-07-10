AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FTSE) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 09/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 551.6991 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FTSE ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 74923 EQS News ID: 1090985 End of Announcement EQS News Service

