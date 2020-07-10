

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation rose in June after easing in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.9 percent increase in May. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 2.9 percent. In April, inflation was 3.2 percent.



Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 9.6 percent annually in June. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and restaurants and hotels gained by 5.4 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.1 percent and transport cost fell 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in May, faster than economists' forecast of 0.2 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 0.7 percent annually in May, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in April.



Export prices grew 2.8 percent yearly in May, following a 3.1 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices fell 1.1 percent in May and export prices decreased 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

