Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005047/en/

PLATA, Md. -- The Wills Group's Philanthropic Response to COVID-19 Reaches $500,000 with Announcement of Additional $300,000 in Unrestricted Grants to Support Mobile Food Distribution and Relief Efforts Across Maryland Source: Wills Group, Inc.

FRESNO, Calif. -- SWIIM System Launches SWIIM Certification Program for Farmers as a Nod to Water Sustainability Efforts Source: SWIIM System

TORONTO -- Facedrive Receives Court Approval for the Acquisition Of Certain Assets of Foodora Canada Source: Facedrive Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Tampax Partners With Amy Schumer to Turn Your Question Marks Into Periods Source: Procter Gamble

ZURICH NEW YORK -- RepRisk Partners With Crux Informatics to Accelerate ESG Market Reach and Delivery Capabilities Source: RepRisk

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Announces Contact Tracing Wearable Technology Ready for Market Source: Facedrive Inc.

HOUSTON -- Cheniere Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- The ODP Corporation Releases 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report Source: The ODP Corporation

TORONTO -- Facedrive's COVID-19 TraceSCAN App Receives Support of Ontario Government Source: Facedrive Inc.

LONDON -- SJR Launches CEO Leaderboard: Ranking Impact of COVID-19 on FTSE CEOs' Reputations Source: SJR

CLEVELAND -- Eaton Commits to Aggressive Science-based Targets to Mitigate Catastrophic Climate Change Source: Eaton

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Releases 2019 Sustainability Report: Reduces Environmental Events, Continues Community Support Source: Hexion Inc.

MILWAUKEE -- Physicians Realty Trust Publishes Inaugural ESG Report Source: Physicians Realty Trust

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- SITE Centers Issues 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report Source: SITE Centers Corp.

TRENTON, N.J. -- Make a Difference Support Veterans: Recycle Your Razors and Packaging for a Chance to Win a Playground* for a Military Medical Center Source: Procter Gamble

NEW YORK -- BIN: Black Information Network Launches Today as the First-of-Its-Kind 24/7 National and Local All News Audio Service for the Black Community Source: iHeartMedia

TORONTO -- Facedrive's New Partnership Program Will Help Businesses Go Green Source: Facedrive Inc.

ATLANTA -- WestRock Honored for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Source: WestRock Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Jadeja Scores Century in Partnership with Gavaskar Source: Heart to Heart Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Leading Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery Consulting Firm Announces Diversity Scholarship Program Source: Tidal Basin, LLC and Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- PCS Press Publishes New Book, "The Leader's Guide for Social Responsibility," to Go Beyond the Virus and Create a Wonderful New Corporation for All Stakeholders Source: PCS Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Milliken Company Publishes Second Annual Corporate Sustainability Report Source: Milliken Company

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns 10th Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification in Portugal Source: Teleperformance

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Baxter Publishes 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, Highlighting Efforts to Make a Meaningful Difference as a Leading Global Corporate Citizen Source: Baxter International Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Regions Financial releases combined 2019 Annual Review and Environmental, Social and Governance Report Source: Regions Financial

TORONTO -- Facedrive and HiRide Announce Global Virtual Hackathon to Counter the Impacts of Covid-19 Source: Facedrive Inc.

ZURICH LONDON -- RepRisk Partners With Battlefin to Offer ESG Datasets for the Alternative Data Community Source: RepRisk

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005047/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600