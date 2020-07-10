Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 10
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 July 2020 was 3555.89p (ex income) 3561.76p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
10 July 2020
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de