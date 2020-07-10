Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
08.07.20
16:30 Uhr
70,90 Euro
-0,45
-0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,7569,9514:02
69,7569,8014:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC63,90+0,16 %
AMUNDI SA70,90-0,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.