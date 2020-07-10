

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices rose less-than-estimated in June, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.7 percent fall in May. In the initial estimate, inflation was 0.2 percent.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 0.27 percent in June, after a 0.44 percent decrease in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, core inflation was 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in June, as estimated, after a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, was revised to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent initial estimate. In May, HICP fell 0.6 percent.



The HICP rose was percent 1.2 percent from the previous month.



Another data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit narrowed to EUR 908 million in May from EUR 1.63 billion in the same month last year. In April, trade deficit was EUR 1.12 billion.



Exports declined 39.0 percent annually in May, following a 40.1 percent fall in April.



Imports decreased 40.2 percent yearly in May, following a 39.5 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports grew 14.4 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, in May.



