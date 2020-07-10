Technavio has been monitoring the data center market in Southeast Asia and it is poised to grow by USD 11.63 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of IoT technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Segmentation

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Rest of Southeast Asia

Component IT Infrastructure Electrical Construction Mechanical Construction General Construction Security Solutions



Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Size

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Trends

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of eco-friendly data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market growth in Southeast Asia during the next few years.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

Estimation of the data center market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Southeast Asia

