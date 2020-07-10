Production of highly efficient solar cells and modules will start at two sites in Germany from the first half of 2021. The Swiss tech group plans to eventually expand annual production to 5 GW.Meyer Burger Technologies decided several weeks ago to transform itself from a production equipment manufacturer to an integrated PV manufacturer. Now, the Swiss technology group has made a decision on where to set up its production facilities for heterojunction solar cells and solar modules in Germany. It has decided to manufacture solar cells in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt, and modules in Freiberg, ...

