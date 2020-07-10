

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit decreased in May amid a fall in both the exports and imports amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 119.3 million in May from EUR 366.9 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 64.7 million.



Exports declined 16.8 percent annually in May and imports decreased 29.6 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



