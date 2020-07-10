

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose in June after easing in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Another report from the statistical office said trade deficit narrowed in May.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.3 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent rise. In April, inflation was 2.7 percent.



Prices of food products grew 5.35 percent and those of non-food products rose by 0.68 percent in June. Services cost increased by 2.78 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.08 percent in June.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.25 billion in May from EUR 1.48 billion in the same month last year. In April,the trade deficit was EUR 1.63 billion.



Exports declined 40.1 percent yearly in May, following a 47 percent decrease in April.



Imports fell 35.4 percent annually in May, 34.0 percent decline in the prior month.



