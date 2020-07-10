Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: GRCV's Yuka E-Commerce Meets High Demands with a Spike in Online Sales

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") has successfully finalized on-boarding more than 10 new brands within the PPE space as well as home goods, hair care and hemp. Due to the wide spread reach of Covid-19, Personal Protective Equipment along with hand sanitizers and other safety products have been greatly sought after. Nation-wide retail closures have resulted in a substantial spike in e-commerce based transactions. Yuka, having anticipated this shift, was able to increase its inventory consignment count by over 50,000 units with an added sku count of over 100 new items. The company has sold over 100,000 personal safety products in the last 3 months demonstrating its ability to quickly adapt to the global climate.

"The PPE products, combined with our CBD collections have significantly increased our numbers. Our sales for the first half of 2020 grew to $4,600,000.00; this is almost a 15% increase over the same period last year. In addition we have been actively sourcing for more brands that fit the required regulations and are expanding into home and bedding, with 3 potential known brands.

At Yuka, we are constantly looking to open new sales channels and distribution opportunities.

We have recently been approved to participate in Kroger's new Drop Ship program with selected skus from our assortment. Set up was completed in early July and our first orders are beginning to come in now." said Mier Avitan president of Grand Capital Ventures Inc.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

CONTACT:

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

1815 NE 144th Street, Miami, FL. 33181

786.657.2446 ext. 124

SOURCE: Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596948/GRCVs-Yuka-E-Commerce-Meets-High-Demands-with-a-Spike-in-Online-Sales