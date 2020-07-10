Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Lucky Ben Mine Project Update

LEWISTON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the necessary funding has been received to complete the scope of work planned for the 2020 mining season at the Lucky Ben Mine Properties located near Warren, Idaho.

SDRC is working with Merger Mines and Groundhog Mining to finalize the timeline for the completion of work as outlined in this seasons scope of work. Work on the property will commence the week of July 13, 2020 and once the operation crew is onsite the exploration drift work will continue along the vein and extensive sampling will be completed as additional ore blocks are potentially identified.

Management continues to talk with and provide information to investors to ensure the necessary capital is in place to continue the exploration and development of the Lucky Ben Mine Properties.

Security and Management supervision will continue to be on site throughout the mining season and updates will be posted on our website: www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

Daniel Hally

509-552-9858

danhally@sidneyresourcescorporation.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597011/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Lucky-Ben-Mine-Project-Update