Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Massive Expansion im Gold-District: Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2020 | 14:32
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Lucky Ben Mine Project Update

LEWISTON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the necessary funding has been received to complete the scope of work planned for the 2020 mining season at the Lucky Ben Mine Properties located near Warren, Idaho.

SDRC is working with Merger Mines and Groundhog Mining to finalize the timeline for the completion of work as outlined in this seasons scope of work. Work on the property will commence the week of July 13, 2020 and once the operation crew is onsite the exploration drift work will continue along the vein and extensive sampling will be completed as additional ore blocks are potentially identified.

Management continues to talk with and provide information to investors to ensure the necessary capital is in place to continue the exploration and development of the Lucky Ben Mine Properties.

Security and Management supervision will continue to be on site throughout the mining season and updates will be posted on our website: www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

Daniel Hally
509-552-9858
danhally@sidneyresourcescorporation.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597011/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Lucky-Ben-Mine-Project-Update

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.