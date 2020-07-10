Quetzal Capital Plc - Issue of Equity; further re. name-change, share certs

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

(formerly Welney Plc; "Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Re. Issue of New Ordinary Shares of GBX 0.1 Each with ISIN GB00BMVSDN09; further re. Change of Name and Posting of Replacement Share Certificates

Further Issue of Shares

The Company yesterday (9thJuly 2020) allotted 375,000 (three hundred and seventy-five thousand) new ordinary shares of GBX 0.1 each with ISIN GB00BMVSDN09 (the "Fee Shares") at GBX 0.3 per share in settlement of advisory fees payable by the Company. Application was made for the Fee Shares to be admitted AQSE Growth Market; this is anticipated to occur on 14thJuly 2020.

Following the admission of the Fee Shares the outstanding ordinary share capital shall consist of 22,520,735 shares (22,145,735 shares). From 14thJuly 2020, 22,520,735 shall be the denominator on the basis of which shareholders should calculate their interests in voting rights and thereby determine whether they are obliged to inform the Company of changes to their interests in such rights.

Name-Change

The Company previously announced that, on 29thJune 2020, shareholders had approved (among other measures) a capital reorganisation and the change of the Company's name to Quetzal Capital Plc from Welney Plc. On 29thJune 2020, the change of name documents (which in this case were unable to be filed electronically) were sent to Registrar of Companies and receipt has been ascertained. The Directors understand that there are currently generalised delays in the despatch of corporate certificates, including name-change certificates. The Company shall inform the market once the name-change certificate has been received, from which point the issued share capital will be able to be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the Company's new name.

Despatch of replacement share certificates

Following the capital reorganisation mentioned above, which became effective on 2ndJuly 2020, and the completion of a placing of 6,690,620 new shares which became effective on 3rdJuly 2020, the Company had earlier advised its intention for replacement share certificates (and share certificates required to be issued in respect of any relevant portion of the 6,690,620 new shares) to have been despatched this week by the its registrar.

The non-receipt by the Company of a change of name certificate has resulted in the posting of replacement and new share certificates in the Company's new name being postponed until this official document shall have been issued and received. The Directors apologise to all affected shareholders for this circumstance. An announcement concerning a revised timetable for the despatch of share certificates will be made as soon as this becomes possible.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

10thJuly 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Darren Edmonston: +44 1279 635511

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk