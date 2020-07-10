Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2020 | 15:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bergman & Beving AB: The Annual Report for 2019/2020 has been published

Press release

The Annual Report for 2019/2020 has been published

Bergman & Beving's Annual Report for the financial year 1 April 2019-31 March 2020 has been published on the company's website today where it can be downloaded as a PDF version.

Stockholm, 10 July 2020

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Peter Schön, CFO, phone no.: +46 70 339 89 99

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3.00pm CET on 10 July 2020.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment

  • Bergman Beving Annual Report 2019-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/038796e7-1f05-4dba-b7e9-f089ffa077b1)
