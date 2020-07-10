Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.4177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71926239 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 74996 EQS News ID: 1091323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 10, 2020 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)