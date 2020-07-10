Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 246.7442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1019473 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 75015 EQS News ID: 1091361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2020 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)