Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 177.0991 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 295261 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 75021 EQS News ID: 1091373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2020 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)