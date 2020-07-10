Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 139.6478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221848 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 75024 EQS News ID: 1091379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2020 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)