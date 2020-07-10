Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.2474 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211323 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 75055 EQS News ID: 1091443 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2020 08:57 ET (12:57 GMT)