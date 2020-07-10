Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 14:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234000 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 75058 EQS News ID: 1091449 End of Announcement EQS News Service

