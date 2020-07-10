Anzeige
10.07.2020 | 15:34
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary June 2020

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary June 2020

PR Newswire

London, July 10

30/06/2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of June 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
