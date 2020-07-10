Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 15:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2853 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1840183 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 75108 EQS News ID: 1091553 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 10, 2020 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)