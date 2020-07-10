Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2020 / 15:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5929 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4442600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 75112 EQS News ID: 1091561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 10, 2020 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT)