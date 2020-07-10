Also, a court in Beijing is now reviewing an application for bankruptcy filed by a unit of Hanergy. In other developments this week, a diverse range of solar industry players launched the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance.Longi, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Suntech and Zheshang Development were the winners of Zhejiang Communication Investment Group's (CICO), recent PV module tender. CICO said on Wednesday that the companies will supply 140 MW of monocrystalline solar panels with power ratings above 335 W. Hanergy Mobile Energy, a unit of Hanergy Group, has filed for bankruptcy, ...

