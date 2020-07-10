Correction refers to date of change and information regarding ISIN code change. As from July 13, 2020, ArcAroma AB will be traded under a new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be July 10. order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: AAP B Current ISIN code: SE0004977452 New short name: AAA New ISIN code: SE0014609459 Last day of trading with current ISIN code and short name: 10 July First day of trading with new ISIN code and short name: 13 July Unchanged order book ID: 93180