ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC the "Company") confirms its eligibility for the "PEA PME" stock savings tax regime, which decree has been published in the French Journal Officiel on March 4, 2014 (Decree n 2014-283), and which entered into force on March 6, 2014.

To be eligible for the "PEA PME", the shares must have been issued by a company whose market capitalization is below one billion euros, of which no legal person holds more than 25% of its capital, which has less than 5,000 employees, and an annual turnover not exceeding 1.5 billion euros or a total balance sheet less than 2 billion euros.

Adocia meets all of these conditions.

