Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - June 30, 2020

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)

Date Total of shares composing

the share capital Total of brut (1) voting

rights



Total of net (2) voting

rights



December 31,2019 17 940 035 19 534 014 19 531 514 January 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760 February 29, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760 March 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 536 736 19 534 236 April 30, 2020 17 940 035 19 536 806 19 534 306 May 30, 2020 17 940 035 19 489 410 19 486 910 June 30, 2020 17 956 115 19 511 885 19 509 385



(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.

