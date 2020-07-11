American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Is the Self-Directed IRA a Good Vehicle for Investing in Private Companies?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2020 / Using a Self-Directed IRA is a strategy investors can use to invest into the equity of private companies. This is one of the nontraditional retirement assets that Self-Directed IRA investors have access to when using a Self-Directed IRA. But what are the quirks of this individual strategy, and how does investing in private companies work with a Self-Directed IRA? Those are some of the questions recently posed-and answered-at a recent post at American IRA.

American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, took to its blog at www.AmericanIRA.com to talk about the possibility of investing in private companies with a Self-Directed IRA. While the Self-Directed IRA administration firm mentioned that it does not make specific financial recommendations to clients-since it is not a financial advisor-it did explain how investing in private companies through an IRA would work. Specifically, it noted that investors would fill out a "buy direction letter" that directs the administration firm staff to purchase shares on behalf of the IRA.

The post also detailed specific rules to pay attention to as it relates to investing this way. For example, an individual would not be able to invest in the company of someone they know-also known as a "disqualified person"-as this would be a personal benefit and therefore a prohibited transaction. Retirement funds in any account, Self-Directed or not, have to follow these rules.

The post also noted the process of "fair market valuation," in which case the company presents a valuation to shareholders. This helps the shareholders evaluate their assets for the purposes of proper reporting.

"At American IRA, we see a lot of interest in investing in private companies," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This post is directed to people who are interested in this kind of asset so they can better understand how it works when using a retirement account."

