Authority Titans: Walking Through Josh Herman's Timeline of Success in Multiple Industries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2020 / Before Josh Herman graduated from college, he already knew he wanted to work in the music industry.

In 2007, while Josh was studying at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, he was already jump-starting his career. Josh was booking artists and promoting club shows and venues. By the time Josh graduated with a degree in business management in 2011, he had worked with an array of artists on tours, both locally and across Canada, such as Steve Aoki, LMFAO, deadmau5, and the late Avicii.

In 2012, Josh got employed under Live Nation, an American global entertainment company, as a Tour Rep. Josh was given duties and responsibilities to take care of tours such as Pitbull, Kesha, Black Sabbath, LMFAO, il Volo, and the late Prince.

While traveling extensively across North America and living on a tour bus, Josh began dreaming of bigger and better things for himself. He wanted to build his own management company from scratch. Within the same year, Josh created and launched STRVCTVRE, where he transitioned to artist management. Though his company was still new, Josh had the opportunity to manage acts such as DVBBS, Borgeous, and Down with Webster.

In the earlier days when Josh just started to manage the DJ duo DVBBS, they spent their days on the road, driving from city to city and living out of a truck. With Josh's experience in promoting artists, he was able to get DVBBS to play for more massive crowds, allowing them to hasten their momentum and build a genuinely organic following within the early years of their career. Josh helped in the duo's production. Through their combined efforts, they made a powerful discography that became the focal point of their success.

DVBBS achieved a lot under Josh's care and expertise. They gained international acclaim, garnered several platinum single sales in nearly a dozen countries, accumulated billions of online streams to date, and even received nominations from prestige awards. Their chart-topping 2013 single, "Tsunami," was the duo's first-ever certified hit and platinum-selling single. Josh and DVBBS toured the world nonstop, performing in festivals with huge gatherings all over the world.

Now, DVBBS is considered as one of the top live acts in dance music, having performed at an impressive number of 750+ shows in the past five years. More recently the duo have released their new smash hit 'Tinted Eyes' with Blackbear and 24kGoldn. With an album and plenty of huge collaborations on the way such as; Kane Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Cheat Codes, Galantis, Yebba, Roy Woods, Loud Luxury etc.

Aside from management, Josh has been making rounds in the music industry for different reasons. In 2015, he curated and produced Mount Woozy, DVBBS' festival brand, where artists join their stages like Juicy J, Carnage, Laidback Luke, and many others. Josh also managed and launched the record label Kanary Music, which DVBBS signed under. In December 2017, Josh partnered his company with Patriot Management, a Live Nation company, where he has the opportunity to work with Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex, Pharrell Williams, Backstreet Boys, One Republic, and many more.

Josh pursued other endeavors throughout his career as well.

In September 2017, Josh opened a nightclub in Toronto named Liar Liar, which won Night Club of the Year from the Notable Awards. In September 2019, Josh opened another establishment in Toronto named Daisy, which is an upscale cocktail lounge that turns into a table service hotspot in the evenings. Josh plans to continue his growing portfolio in the hospitality industry and to start other projects in this field soon.

Whatever path Josh decides to take, he is sure to give it his all and deliver to the best of his abilities.

Visit Josh's management company STRVCTVRE's website for more information.

Email: Jherman@strvctvre.com

