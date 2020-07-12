Fabasoft: The founder of IT company Fabasoft, Helmut Fallmann and Leopold Bauernfeind, placed 400,000 shares for 28.00 Euro each. The Fallmann & Bauernfeind Private Foundation intends to increase the free float and thus the liquidity in the Fabasoft share without giving up control of the company. The private placement was accompanied by M.M.Warburg.Fabasoft: weekly performance: -6.91% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (07/07/2020)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...