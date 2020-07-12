Agrana: In the first quarter of the 2020|21 financial year, Agrana, the fruit, starch and sugar company, achieved a slight increase in both revenue and operating profit (EBIT) despite the Covid-19 crisis. Revenues increased by 2.2 % to 652.6 min, EBIT by 3.2 % zu 32.0 mn. Agrana Chief Executive Officer Johann Marihart comments: "The key factor in the solid Group EBIT was a very significant profitability improvement in the Sugar segment compared to the same quarter last year. EBIT in the Starch segment was moderately below the year-earlier level, with the decline due mainly to a short-term slump in bioethanol prices at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have since recovered again. Ethanol sales remained stable in volume terms despite the lockdown, thanks to the firm export ...

