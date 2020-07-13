Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2020) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") Greenbriar Capital is very pleased to announce that Greenbriar has executed an initial Master Sales and Marketing Agreement with Keller Williams Forward Living and it's CEO to market and sell each unit of its $400 Million, 1,000 unit Sage Ranch sustainable subdivision in Southern California upon approval by the California Department of Real Estate.

The 1,000 unit Sage Ranch sustainable subdivision is located 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the scenic Tehachapi Valley, a 40 minute drive from a population base of 1 million people and a 90 minute drive from 20 Million people of the Los Angeles metro area.

Sage Ranch is the most prolific environmentally sustainable residential community in California having a virtual zero carbon footprint. Sage Ranch is immediately adjacent the high school, the elementary school and one block from the middle school, and a five (5) block walk to the historic downtown. Solar panel rooftops will be standard and virtually no automobile traffic is needed to reach all major amenities. The beautiful design has been created by the award winning, world class JZMK Architects of Costa Mesa, California. In addition to the world class design, the Sage Ranch design includes nine (9) parks, sports facilities, walking paths and a major clubhouse.

Sage Ranch will bring $300 million of construction jobs and materials to the Tehachapi Valley economy, add $3 Million of annual land tax revenue, add $1.5 Million per month of new consumer retail expenditures to the downtown, and provide $20 Million of much-needed real estate commissions to the local real estate industry.

The Keller Williams Forward Living team will take over the real estate placement efforts with Edwards Airforce Base, the leading aerospace companies including Northrup, SpaceX and NASA, and will assume client care of the 200 plus parties currently on the Sage Ranch wait list. We expect the project to be oversold by delivering much needed first-class housing opportunities at pricing that produce mortgage payments that will rival and often be less expensive than local rents.

Keller Williams Forward Living brings a dynamic sales team led by its principal, Paul Morris, JD who has a Master's in Management from Oxford, a JD from Cornell Law, formerly worked for a major New York law firm, as Senior Counsel at the US DOJ reporting to Attorney General Janet Reno. Paul's true passion for business with a focus in real estate led him to leave his law firm practice in 2003 and focus solely on real estate brokerage and investing. Recently, he wrote a New York Bestseller "Wealth Can't Wait" and continues to train and speak to real estate professionals including being one of only four mentors in UCLA's Entrepreneur and Leadership Development Program for MBA's.

Both as an investor and brokerage owner, over the past two decades, Paul has expanded his portfolio and influence to be recognized as the 64th most powerful person in real estate (2019 Swanepoel 200). He is co-owner and CEO of Forward Management, the 21st largest real estate brokerage firm in the United States (Real Trends 500) with ownership in 10 Keller Williams' offices with 3,300 realtors, more than $7 billion in annual closed volume and more than 9,000 closed units.

Paul brings his passion for real estate investment, sales, and training to this dynamic project and is proud to be part of the team that will deliver this wonderful product to a community that he fully believes in.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. Greenbriar and its advisors have closed over $180 Billion in renewable energy and real estate projects since 2003 with previous companies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 949.903.5906



The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59584