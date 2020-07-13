

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see May results for its tertiary industry index, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index tumbled 6.0 percent on month.



China will release June figures for foreign direct investment; in May, FDI was down 3.8 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide June numbers for food inflation; in May, food prices were up 2.9 percent on year.



The Philippines will see May figures for retail sales and Q2 results for its consumer confidence index. In April, retail sales were up 0.7 percent on year, while the consumer confidence index saw a score of 1.26 in the first quarter of 2020.



