

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Monday as upbeat coronavirus treatment and vaccine news overshadowed worries about the recent surge in new coronavirus cases worldwide. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences said its drug remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat coronavirus patients.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 318.39 points or 1.43 percent to 22,609.20, after rising to a high of 22,667.31 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising more than 3 percent and Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are higher. Canon is rising more than 3 percent, Panasonic is higher by almost 3 percent, Sony is advancing more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent.



In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising almost 3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 5 percent and Toyota is rising more than 2 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining 0.6 percent and Advantest is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by more than 5 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rose on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Mazda Motor and Alps Alpine are gaining more than 7 percent each, while Nikon Corp. is higher by almost 7 percent. JFE Holdings and NTN Corp. are rising more than 6 percent each.



Conversely, Eisai Co. is losing almost 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see May results for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after Gilead Sciences said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. BioNTech's CEO also told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could be ready for approval by December. The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.



The Dow surged up 369.21 points or 1.4 percent to 26,075.30, the Nasdaq climbed 69.69 points or 0.7 percent to 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.99 points or 1.1 percent to 3,185.04.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, rebounding well after recent losses, thanks to an upward revision energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency or IEA. WTI crude for August rose $0.93 or about 2.4 percent to $40.55 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

